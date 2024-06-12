Japan is third top export market for Philippines

Japan was the third highest export market in April from from fourth in March, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

According to PSA data released Tuesday, Japan's exports totalled $823.27 million or a 13.2 percent share of the country’s total in April.

This was an improvement of 12.9 percent from March’s $790.02 million.

The trade deficit for April went down by 1.5 percent to $4.76 billion.

The PSA said that the Philippines’ total exports amounted to $6.22 billion in April, which showed that it had a 2.64 percent increase from the $4.92 billion in April 2023.

In terms of imports, Japan was the third largest with shipments of$909.54 million or 8.4 percent of the country’s total imports in April.

This is a decline of 8.5 percent from March’s $794.02 million.

China was the top source of imports, sending goods worth $3.15 billion and Indonesia with $959.21 million. Jaspearl Tan/DMS