DOJ says ex-lawmaker re-arrested in Timor Leste

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said a former congressman who is accused of masterminding the death of the governor was released from preventive detention in Timor Leste but was re-arrested.

It made the clarification after the lawyer of ex-lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr said his client was released '' because the request for extradition by the Philippine Government was made out of time and in a manner that is not sanctioned by practice and customary international law.”

DOJ spokesperson Jose Dominic Clavano said in a message that it '' was able to submit all requirements ahead of time and in a manner fully compliant with Timor Leste's law.''

Clavano said Timor Leste police took Teves ''into custody to continue to stand trial for his anticipated extradition.''

He said the DOJ is confident Teves' extradition proceedings ''will be successful.''

Teves was arrested last March 21 by law enforcers in Timor Leste after the International Criminal Police (Interpol) issued a red notice against him.

Teves was charged with alleged multiple murder and other raps over the March 4, 2023 shooting in Pamplona, Negros Oriental where 10 persons were killed, including provincial governor Roel Degamo.

Teves was out of the country during that incident. DMS