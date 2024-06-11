Marcos inaugurates PH’s first solar-powered pump irrigation project

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated on Monday the Cabaruan Solar-Powered Pump Irrigation Project (SPIP), the country’s first and biggest solar-powered pump irrigation project to address rising challenges of energy costs in diverting water supply to farmlands.

The Cabaruan SPIP, which is the biggest solar-powered pump irrigation project in the Philippines is expected to irrigate 350 hectares of rice field, benefitting almost 237 palay farmers.

In his speech during the inauguration of the Cabaruan SPIP in Quirino, Isabela, Marcos said the SPIP is only one of the many projects of the government that aims to boost the agricultural sector in the Philippines, which is greatly affected by natural phenomenon.

“Napakalaki [pa] ng naging katipiran natin dito dahil, bukod sa libre na ang [pagkukunan] ng kuryente, inilagay mismo sa taas ng irrigation canal ang ating solar panels, kaya hindi na po mababawasan ang lupang tinataniman ng ating mga magsasaka,” he added.

Marcos said 270 additional solar-powered irrigation projects (SPIP) will be constructed.

Of the projects, 152 are ongoing, while another 118 are being planned.

The President said these projects are in addition to the 82 SPIP, which were completed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in 2023.

"I assure to all of you, we will continue to add to these [SPIP] in the coming months and years," Marcos said during the inauguration of the Cabaruan Solar-Powered Pump Irrigation in Quirino, Isabela last Monday.

The President said agriculture is the priority sector of his administration.

he SPIP allows farmer-beneficiaries to decrease their electricity, or fuel expenses by minimizing the use of electric or fuel-powered pumps, and increase agricultural production with the ample supply of water coming from it.

The Cabaruan SPIP is a project of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) under the Mangat River Integrated Irrigation System (MARIIS). It was constructed from July 6, 2023 to February 2024 with a total project cost of PhP65.77 million.

It is the first SPIP in the country to be constructed over an irrigation canal, which relieved farmers from donating a portion of their property. It is also the biggest SPIP nationwide in terms of the number of solar panels at 1,056.

The system can produce 739,200 watts of power for its two submersible pumps, with each pump capable of discharging 12,800 gallons per minute. Presidential News Desk