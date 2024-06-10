Kanlaon emits highest sulfur dioxide since eruption

The highest sulfur dioxide emission of Mount Kanlaon since its eruption early this week was recorded on Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

In an interview with dzBB, Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said that the sulfur emission of the volcano rose to 4,397 tonnes and that they have also recorded 17 volcanic earthquakes.

“Between 12 am yesterday, June 8 to 12 am a while ago, we were able to record 17 volcanic earthquakes. This was lower compared to what we recorded on Friday,” Bacolcol said.

“But yesterday, we were able to record its highest sulfur dioxide emission since it erupted. It reached 4,397 tonnes per day,” he added.

In a bulletin, Phivolcs also said this was the second-highest sulfur dioxide emission of Kanlaon Volcano for this year and that it produced a 500-meter tall plume.

“This is the highest emission this year measured by campaign survey and the second highest land-based measurement for Kanlaon. The volcano has been degassing increased concentrations of volcanic SO2 this year at an average rate of 1,458 tonnes/day, but emission since the 3 June 2024 eruption has been particularly elevated at a current average of 3,347 tonnes/day,” Phivolcs said.

It added that there have been an average of 33 earthquake events per day in the background since Kanlaon’s eruption.

Phivolcs has also recorded medium-term inflation of the Kanlaon edifice since March 2022 and a shorter-term inflation of the eastern flank since 2023.

“The overall monitoring parameters indicate that degassing of magma may be driving current unrest, causing increased volcanic gas emission, swelling of the edifice, and occasional volcanic earthquake activity,” Phivolcs said.

Mount Kanlaon will remain at Alert Level 2 or “increased unrest”, which is why Phivolcs still prohibits the entry of people into its four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and any aircraft close to it.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the damage to crops due to the volcano’s eruption has reached P104.8 million, a radio report said.

According to the DA Disaster Risk Reduction Management Operation Center, it translates to 3,947 metric tons of production loss and 842 hectares of high-value crops including rice and corn.

Around 118 livestock died, including cows, carabaos, goats, horses and pigs.

Jaspearl Tan/DMS