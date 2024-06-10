PH does not need to notify China to access Ayungin Shoal: NSC

The Philippines does not need to notify China to access Ayungin Shoal, the National Security Council (NSC) said Saturday.

In a statement Saturday, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said: “We reaffirm our commitment to uphold our sovereign rights and jurisdiction over Ayungin Shoal, which is well within our EEZ (exclusive economic zone as recognized by international law and the 2016 Arbitral Award.”

“The recent statement by China's Foreign Ministry suggesting that the Philippines must first notify China for access to Ayungin Shoal is absurd, nonsense, and unacceptable. We do not and will never need China's approval for any of our activities therein,” he added.

Ano stressed that the country would continue to maintain its supply and outposts in the West Philippine Sea without asking permission from other states since it is within its EEZ and “will not be deterred by foreign interference or intimidation”.

However, Ano said the Philippine government remains open to talks with the Chinese government but noted that discussions should be “based on mutual respect and adherence to international law”.

“We call on China to respect the arbitral ruling and to cease any actions that escalate tensions or undermine regional stability,” Ano said.

Ano released this statement in response to the Chinese Foreign Ministry saying it will allow the Philippines to deliver supplies to Ayungin Shoal if it notifies them in advance.

“However, the Philippines may not use this as an excuse to transport materials of construction to its naval vessels in an attempt to permanently occupy Ren'ai Jiao,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.

Ano also slammed China Coast Guard who allegedly blocked a medical evacuation of a sick Filipino soldier who was stationed at BRP Sierra Madre which is grounded in Ayungin Shoal, calling their actions “barbaric” and “inhumane”.

“Such actions are not only violations of international maritime laws but also of basic human rights. The recent reports of Chinese forces allegedly seizing food and medical supplies meant for our advance post in Ayungin Shoal are equally reprehensible and warrant a thorough investigation and accountability,” he said.

Ano also thanked the international community for their support in upholding rules-based order in the Asia Pacific region.

Chinese state-run media Global Times countered Ano’s statement, saying that it obtained exclusive on-site photos that showed the ships deployed by the Philippines “carried a large amount of suspicious materials”.

“The Philippines seems to have become addicted to playacting when it comes to the South China Sea issue. It not only uses the military vessel illegally grounded at Ren'ai Jiao to stir up trouble, while is also particularly good at playing the trick of ‘a thief crying stop thief’ No matter how much sophistry the Philippine side uses, it is all merely to cover up its guilty conscience,” the Global Times said Saturday,

It added that the Philippines’ supposed “repeated provocations” would only bring humiliation to the country, asserting that China’s claims in the South China Sea are “China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are based on solid historical and legal grounds”. Jaspearl Tan/DMS