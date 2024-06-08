El Nino ends, but some areas to experience hot temperature: Pagasa

Some areas in the country may continue to experience hotter temperatures and below-normal rain despite the official end of the El Nino phenomenon announced by the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Friday.

Pagasa announced the end of El Nino noting that "the conditions in the tropical Pacific have returned to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO)-neutral levels".

"With these developments, the final advisory for El Nino (2023-2024) is issued and the Pagasa ENSO Alert and Warning System is now lowered to inactive (ENSO-neutral) while the La Nina watch remains in effect," it said.

However, Pagasa said that some areas in the country may continue to experience El Nino which includes hot temperatures and below-normal rain.

"Despite the ENSO-neutral condition and prevailing southwest monsoon, the impacts of El Nino, such as warmer-than-usual surface temperature and below-normal rainfall, may still continue in some areas of the country," Pagasa said.

The state weather bureau also stressed that the "transition from ENSO-neutral to La Nina remains likely with about 69 percent chance by July-August-September 2024 season."

The El Nino phenomenon was felt in the country for 11 months after it was officially declared last July 4, 2023. Robina Asido/DMS