Marcos congratulates Indian PM Modi for historic win

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended his congratulations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his historic third consecutive term after emerging victorious in the largest democratic election.

“My warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi for securing a fresh mandate from the Indian electorate,” President Marcos said on his official X account (@bongbongmarcos).

“The last decade has shown India as a sincere friend to the Philippines & I look forward to the further strengthening of our bilateral and regional partnership in the years ahead,” he added.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said India is “committed to build upon the gains of the past decade in the strategic partnership between India and Philippines.”

Modi said the gains “hold immense potential for the welfare of our people and to promote regional peace and stability.”

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and India span over 70 years since it was formalized in 1949. DMS