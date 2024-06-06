More rabies cases, deaths reported Jan to May: DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) said 169 human rabies cases were recorded from January to May, up 13 percent from the same period in 2023.

Out of the 169 cases, DOH said a total of 160 deaths have been reported for a case fatality rate of 94.67 percent.

"The status of the remaining nine cases reported are still being verified," said the DOH. It stressed that death due to rabies is "inevitable" once infection begins.

Records show that the Soccsksargen region reported the highest cases with 21; followed by Calabarzon and Bicol regions with 18 cases each.

Among the cases reported, 156 (92 percent) had a history of dog bites and 10 (6 percent) had a history of cat bites.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa reiterated the department's call for the public to get their pets vaccinated against rabies. DMS