PH, UAE agree to boost diplomatic ties

The Philippines and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed on Tuesday to further strengthen the diplomatic ties by building on the existing close relationship between the two nations.

With many of its citizens residing or working in the UAE, the Philippines is optimistic about improving ties with UAE through the help of Filipinos.

“We have built a very close relationship with the UAE. And we hope that we will continue in that pattern and continue to make it better,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said as he and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a courtesy call in Malacanang on Tuesday.

Marcos also extended his gratitude to the UAE for all the assistance and the kindness that it has extended to the Philippines and to the Filipino people as he hopes to reciprocate their kindness especially during crisis in the Philippines.

“And so, I hope that we will be able to extend that relationship further and make it deeper … it is with great, great pleasure and certainly an honor to the Philippines…We’re very happy to see you here and we thank you for finding the time to visit us,” the President said.

Al Nahyan for his part, expressed gratitude to the Philippines for its continuing support to the UAE, noting “how the Filipino people who have considered the UAE their second home have shown --- throughout those years, not only dedication but love.”

“I would say, our relationship is growing, but not enough. We could do much better. We could do much better because I think we have an interest to further enhance it but also the Philippines has shown that it's been welcoming investors, would like do more trade and we are on the path to finalize ? with the Philippines,” Al Nahyan said.

“Finally, I would say Sir, the Emiratis when they come to the Philippines, they never feel leaving the UAE. You really make them feel at home,” he added.

The relationship between the Philippines and UAE is growing, Al Nahyan said, stressing both sides have an interest to further enhance it.

The Philippines has also shown that it is welcoming investors, a move important to trade and economy. “when they come to the Philippines, they never feel leaving the UAE. You really make them feel at home. So, thank you very much,” he said.

The diplomatic relations between the Philippines and UAE were established on August 19, 1974, with the Philippine government opening its diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi on June 17, 1980.

The UAE government established its diplomatic mission in the Philippines in November 1989.

The two countries will mark their 50th year of diplomatic relations this year. In 1971, Filipino engineers, architects, medical professionals and workers flocked to the UAE to help build the country’s foundations, with the UAE government recognizing their contributions to the Gulf state’s development.

Per latest estimates, Filipinos are the third largest expatriate group in the UAE after Indians and Pakistanis, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2021, 575,622 Filipinos were given residence visas, while 462,632 received short-term/tourist visas, putting the number of Filipinos in the UAE to approximately at one million. Presidential News Desk