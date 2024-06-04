PNP investigating alleged hazing of cop in Isabela

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating a report that a cop was beaten up by his colleagues in Isabela, its spokesperson said Monday.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group (IMEG) would conduct the probe into the incident linked to a patrolman who named three other cops who supposedly beat him up on May 24.

According to reports, the police officers jabbed the patrolman on several parts of his body and struck him with a wooden paddle.

Fajardo assured Padilla and his family that they would file the appropriate case against the suspects.

“This is subject to the investigation of the IMEG. IMEG is handling this case and not the local police to ensure that there will be no whitewashing or cover-up,” Fajardo told reporters.

“If it is proven that there is really any maltreatment on the alleged victim, we will not hesitate to file a criminal case for the violation of the Anti-Hazing Law and for the injuries he sustained,” she added.

Fajardo said that Padilla’s classmates denied his claims, asserting that he escaped while going through an immediate action drill, which trains police officers to arrest suspects in mountainous areas. Jaspearl Tan/DMS