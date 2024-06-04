No OFWs injured in Japan, Taiwan earthquakes: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday that there were no overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that were hurt in the earthquakes that occurred in Japan and Taiwan.

In a statement, the DMW said no OFWs where hurt in the 4.8 magnitude tremor that shook the Noto Peninsula in Honshu on Monday morning.

In a separate statement, the DMW said no overseas Filipino workers were hurt in the 4.8 and 4.4 magnitude quakes at sea some 21.2 kilometers south of Hualien County, Taiwan last Sunday.

The DMW said they will be monitoring conditions of OFWs in their respective areas. DMS