Ukraine opening embassy in Manila this year

Ukraine will be opening its embassy in Manila this year as it strengthens its diplomatic ties with the Philippines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement during his meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. in Malacanang last Monday.

The brief bilateral meeting comes after both leaders failed to meet in the sidelines of the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore due to schedule conflicts last week. His arrival in Manila caught many persons by surprise.

"I know that the crisis in your country has occupied all of your attention and all of your time. And it is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries. And hopefully find ways forward for the both of us together," Marcos added.

Zelenskyy thanked Marcos for the invitation.

“And we’re very thankful to be in your country and ? which supports Ukraine in our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Thank you so much [for] your big word and clear position with our task about this Russia occupation of our territories. And thank you on your support in the UN Nations with your resolutions,'' he said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Although Russia made significant gains in the first days of combat its forces were rebuffed by Ukrainian defenders in their attempts to seize Kyiv and other major cities.

Zelenskyy is seeking support from Asian countries for its Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

He accused China and Russia of trying to dissuade other countries from attending the event, which will be held on June 15 and 16, 2024 in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

In a post in his social media account, Zelenskyy said the Philippines will be participating in the event.

Both leaders also talked about bilateral cooperation, particularly on Ukrainian agricultural exports to the Philippines.

Marcos also committed to send Filipino mental health workers to Ukraine after it was requested by Zelenskyy. DMS