AFP undertakes probe on Chinese allegedly caught with guns, hacking equipment

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is conducting its own probe on the Chinese national who alllegedly owned firearms and hacking equipment by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), its spokesperson said Sunday.

The PNP on Friday filed charges against a Chinese national, who was arrested on Wednesday in Makati, for violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998, and grave threat.

In an interview with dzBB, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said: “The Armed Forces of the Philippines currently is conducting an investigation on this. The suspect is detained by law enforcement. As we said, he is in possession of unauthorized firearms and also equipment linking to communications hacking.”

“We understand the nature of this case is sensitive because the person allegedly involved is a foreign national. But the Armed Forces is collaborating closely with the police and other relevant agencies regarding this,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS