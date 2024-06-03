Three dead in Quezon vehicular collision

Three persons died while seven were injured in a collision of three vehicles in Quezon early Sunday, police said.

The road collision occurred at 3:20 am along the northbound lane of Maharlika Highway, Barangay Talisay, Tiaong.

The fatalities were a nine-year-old boy who was a resident of Hilutungan, Kawayan, Masbate City, a 17-year-old who lived in Pasiagon, Masbate City, and a male adult.

Based on a police report, a Mitsubishi X-Pander and the Toyota van were heading in the southbound direction of the highway while a Bicol Isarog bus was heading in the northbound direction.

Police said the Toyota van suddenly overtook the Mitsubishi X-Pander which resulted in the van sideswiping the right side to the left side of the other vehicle. Then, the van hit the bus.

The other passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital, the report said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS