Foreign investments registered with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) yield net outflows in April

Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in April recorded net outflows of US$312 million resulting from the $1.2 billion gross outflows and $914 million gross inflows for the month. This is higher than the $236 million net outflows recorded in March.

The $914 million registered investments for the month are lower by $494 million (or by 35.1 percent) compared to the $1.4 billion recorded in March.

During the month, 59.5 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($544 million) [most of which were investments made in: (a) banks; (b) holding firms; (c) property; (d) transportation services; and (e) food, beverage and tobacco] while the remaining 40.5 percent were in Peso government securities ($370 million). Investments for the month mostly came from the United States (US), the United Kingdom, Singapore, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong with combined share to total at 87.9 percent.

The $1.2 billion gross outflows for the month were lower by $418 million (or by 25.4 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for March ($1.6 billion). The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $527 million (or 43 percent) of total outward remittances.

Year-on-year, registered investments in April are higher than the $713 million recorded in April 2023 (by $201 million or 28.2 percent), while gross outflows increased by $161 million (or by 15.1 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in April 2023 ($1.1 billion). The $312 million net outflows in April are smaller compared to the net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago ($ 352 million).

Year-to-date transactions (1 January to 30 April 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $65 million, a turnaround compared to the $680 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (1 January to 30 April 2023). BSP