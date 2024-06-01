Japanese language training, exam remain challenge for Filipinos to work in Japan

Japanese language training and examination remains a challenge despite continued deployment of Filipino workers in Japan.

Last week, Philippines and Japanese stakeholders held a first consultation to address challenges on the Japanese language training and examination.

The meeting,hosted by the Department of Migrant Workers last week, through its Policy and International Cooperation cluster was also attended by First Secretary and Labor Attache Chihiro Kanno from Embassy of Japan in Manila, and representatives from the Japan Foundation Manila.

Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan said the discussions that was also participated by the representatives from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Philippine recruitment agencies taking part in the Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and Specified Skilled Worker Program (SSWP), and language training centers nationwide actively focused on collaborative efforts to equip Filipino workers with the necessary language skills to excel in the Japanese workplace.

"This meeting served as a valuable platform for open dialogue. By collaborating with all stakeholders, we can ensure Filipino workers receive the best possible Japanese language training, ultimately boosting their competitiveness for jobs in Japan," she said.

"This marks a promising step towards a more streamlined and practical pathway for Filipino workers in Japan with stakeholders working more closely to ensure Filipino talent has the necessary language skills and knowledge to succeed in the Japanese workforce,” she added.

According to the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines, the Japan Foundation Manila and the Nihongo Center Foundation Inc. recently conducted a six-month language training of the 13 nurse and 209 certified Filipino care worker candidates under the Economic Partnership Agreement between Japan and the Philippines (JPEPA).

It noted that upon their arrival in Japan, the candidates will undergo another six months of Japanese language training prior to their assignments in Japanese hospitals and caregiving facilities. Recruitment for the next batch is currently ongoing until May 31, 2024. Robina Asido/DMS