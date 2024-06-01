Fishing expedition successfully conducted in Zambales

A group of Filipinos in Zambales successfully conducted a collective fishing expedition in Scarborough Shoal on Friday morning amid a moratorium imposed by China in the South China Sea.

In a radio interview, Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) vice chairperson Ronnel Arambulo said their group reached 20 to 30 nautical miles from the Scarborough Shoal during the expedition.

"We sailed from 4pm yesterday... our collective fishing expedition joined by more than 20 fishermen was successful," he said.

"There was no harassment, it is part of our protest against Beijing, China's implementation of the fishing ban," he added.

Arambulo stressed that their group did not experience harassment during their fishing expedition.

He also noted that their group will also conduct a fluvial protest during the observance of the Independence Day on June 12 and another collective fishing expedition to mark the anniversary of the South China Sea Arbitration Award on July 12.

"We will show that our independence is fake because China and the US are still here, so we cannot say that we are totally free," he said. Robina Asido/DMS