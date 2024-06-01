Singapore President Shanmugaratnam: PH-SG ties getting warmer

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is seeing “warmer and warmer” diplomatic ties with the Philippines under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“We’re seeing opportunity to take forward our relationship … but it’s a warm relationship that’s getting warmer under your leadership,” Shanmugaratnam told Marcos on Friday.

Shanmugaratnam also cited the strengthened economic relationship between the Philippines and Singapore including efforts of the two countries to drive investors in various sectors.

Shanmugaratnam said he is looking forward to embarking various agreements with the Philippines and other related concerns.

Marcos is embarking on a working visit to Singapore where he was invited to deliver a keynote message before the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Marcos made a history for being the first Philippine leader to deliver a keynote message before the global security and defense dialogue.

Marcos extended his gratitude to the Singapore government for their warm welcome to the Philippine delegation. He emphasized the importance of continuing the vibrant relationship between the Philippines and Singapore.

“I’m glad that we had an opportunity to call on you … it is really important that we continue … as you say, warmer relationship between our countries … and the call of the time is for us to be strengthened relationship,” Marcos said.

The chief executive noted the significant exchanges between the Philippines and Singapore particularly on people-to-people, and efforts to address climate change, and the government’s bid to the Loss and Damage Fund Board.

“I am very happy to continue that relationship,” Marcos added.

The Singapore leader, for his part, expressed his intention to visit the Philippines this year. Presidential News Desk