Japanese language remains a challenge for overseas Filipino workers: DMW

Despite a rising number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the Japaneselanguage continues to pose a challenge.

There are over 200,000 OFWs based in Japan.

In a statement, the DMW said: "(There is a need) to ensure Filipino talent has the necessary language skills and knowledge to succeed in the Japanese workforce."

The DMW conducted the first "Consultation Meeting on the Japanese Language Training Course" between key Philippine and Japanese stakeholders last May 22.

The meeting sought to identify and address current language training and examination challenges for Japan-bound OFWs.

"By collaborating with all stakeholders, we can ensure Filipino workers receive the best possible Japanese language training, ultimately boosting their competitiveness for jobs in Japan," said the DMW. DMS