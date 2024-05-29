Bishop asks children: Pray against passage of divorce bill

Laoag Bishop Renato Mayugba is asking children to pray against the passage of the divorce bill in Congress to help preserve families.

“We need prayers for the preservation of the family, so that divorce does not happen in the Philippines,” Mayugba said.

“We need to pray for peace, love, and joy in the family," he added.

The prelate said he asked for the prayers of children as God listens to them more.

"The prayers of children are powerful. He (God) listens to the prayer of children,” Mayugba pointed.

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to legalize absolute divorce. The Senate has yet to deliberate on the divorce bill. DMS