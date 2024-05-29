Suspected Abu Sayyaf killed in shootout with policemen in Tawi-Tawi

A suspected Abu Sayyaf rebel wanted for heinous crimes was killed while seven others, including three police officers, were wounded in an armed encounter in Tandubas, Tawi-Tawi Tuesday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil identified the suspect as Udon Hasim, who has 21 warrants of arrest, 17 for murder and four for frustrated murder.

“So highly valuable target,” Marbil told reporters.

Marbil said teams from the Intelligence Group, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and Special Action Force raided Hasim’s lair at around 4:45 a.m.

Hasim was killed during the clash which lasted for 30 minutes. Four of his companions were wounded.

Marbil said Hasim was among the rebels who ambushed a group of civilians in Talipao, Sulu in July 2013 that killed 23 and wounded 14.

He was also involved in human and drug trafficking activities in Tawi-Tawi. DMS