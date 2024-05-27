Deployment of PH seafarers all-time high in 2023 - DMW

The Philippines was able to record an all-time high deployment of Filipino seafarers in 2023, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reported on Saturday.

“Noong 2023 naka-all time high tayo. Lagpas sa limang daang libo kaya’t ang ating demand for maritime seafarers ay patuloy,” Cacdac said at a forum in Quezon City.

This leaves around 30 percent of Filipino seafarers who are still in the country awaiting deployment.

Cacdac said the high number of deployed Filipino seafarers last year was not affected by the issues hounding the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Presidential News Desk