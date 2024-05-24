LPA in eastern Mindanao may develop as country 1st cyclone for 2024

The low pressure area at the east of southeastern Mindanao has entered the Philippine area of responsibility and may develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

In a radio interview, State Weather Specialist Chenel Dominguez said the low pressure area that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility around 5am on Thursday will be named Aghon as it is expected to develop into a tropical depression.

"It was last spotted at 945 km east of southeastern Mindanao. We see that it will develop into a tropical cyclone," she said.

"It will be the first tropical cyclone that we will have this 2024 year and we will call it Aghon. It is a Hiligaynon word meaning compass," she added.

Domiguez said based on their initial forecast the weather disturbance is expected to move northwestward closer to the land area affecting the eastern section..

"Later today. it is expected to affect the eastern section of Mindanao but while it moves away from Philippine landmass it will still affect the eastern section of Visayas and Southern Luzon," she said.

She noted that it may affect some parts of the country over the weekend before it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility early next week.

During the afternoon briefing, State Weather Specialist Ana Jorda said the low pressure area may become a tropical depression around 8 am on Friday.

As of 3pm, Jorda said the low pressure area was last spotted at 680 km east of Davao City. Robina Asido/DMS