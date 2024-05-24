Marcos orders whole-of-gov’t approach to brace for La Nina phenomenon

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday ordered the national government agencies to closely coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) in preparation ahead of the La Nina phenomenon that is expected to start next month.

In his speech during the distribution of financial assistance to farmers and fisherfolk affected by the El Nino phenomenon in Maguindanao del Sur, Marcos cited the need to implement a whole-of-government approach to prepare for La Nina.

“Ngayon, papalapit na tayo sa buwan ng Hunyo, inaasahan natin na huhupa na ang matinding init, ngunit mapapalitan naman ito ng matinding pag-ulan. Kaya naman, inaatasan ko ang lahat ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno na ipagpatuloy ang pakikipag-ugnayan, lalong-lalo na sa mga LGU, bilang [paghahanda] para sa darating naman na La Nina,” Marcos said.

“Ito ay upang maibsan ang epekto ng matinding pagbaha na alam natin taon-taon na nararanasan ng mga komunidad natin dito sa Maguindanao del Sur,” he added.

As part of the government’s La Nina mitigation efforts, Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is closely working with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other government agencies to realize the “Flood Risk Management Project sa Allah River Basin.”

Marcos added that some government projects are already in the pipeline, including the rehabilitation of the Provincial Access Road in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, and the Rajah Buayan aimed at ensuring seamless transport system and the local industry in Maguindanao del Sur.

Before concluding his speech, the President recognized the valuable contribution of the provincial government of Maguindanao in making the province more progressive. He said the government will continue to strive hard to secure the agricultural industry and the welfare of the farmers. Presidential News Desk