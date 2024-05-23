House passes divorce bill on third reading

A bill seeking to reinstitute divorce was approved on third and final reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

After garnering 126 yes votes, 109 no votes, and 20 abstentions, House Bill (HB) 9349 was approved.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, the principal author of the bill, said as the only country in the world besides the Vatican where divorce is still illegal, the passage was “a clear and resounding victory and signals the imminent liberation for Filipino wives who are entombed in toxic, abusive, and long-dead marriages.” Jaspearl Tan/DMS