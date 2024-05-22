Two people injured in La Union plane crash

Two people were injured after a Cessna plane crashed off the waters of La Union province on Tuesday.

Based on an initial report, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Northwestern Luzon said Cessna plane 172 crashed in the vicinity of waters off Barangay Canaoay, San Fernando City.

"The Coast Guard helped the city disaster risk reduction and management office in rendering first aid to the victims and brought them to the Lorma Medical Center for further medical attention," it stated.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) "the San Fernando Tower received an alert from RP-C6923 declaring an emergency failure at 8:23 in the morning after the second touch-and-go at San Fernando Airport at 8:10 in the morning."

CAAP did not name the injured victims but it said the plane had a flight instructor and student pilot during the accident.

"The 4-seater training aircraft, carrying two passengers, ditched approximately 0.5 nautical miles above the threshold of Runway 01, ending up on the shoreline of Barangay Canaoay, with its engine cowling missing," it stated.

The Marine Environmental Protection Unit of the coast guard also arrived at the crash site and laid two 25-meter oil spill booms to prevent an oil spill around 9:26 am. Robina Asido/DMS