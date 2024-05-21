Marcos extends condolences to Iran after death of president, foreign minister

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his deepest condolences to Iranians and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran after President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian died in a helicopter crash.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the people and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially to the families and loved ones of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their companions in this traffic incident,” Marcos said.

“The Filipino people mourn with you and will keep you in our prayers during this difficult time,” he added.

Raisi, Amirabdollahian and several other officials were found dead on Monday a few hours after their helicopter reportedly crashed due to poor weather conditions. Presidential News Desk