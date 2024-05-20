Four injured in Paranaque fire

A fire razed a residential area in Paranaque City late Saturday where four persons were reported injured.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said the fire struck Gomburza Street in Barangay Sto. Nino at 10:41 pm on Saturday.

Seventy houses and 130 families were affected by the blaze which lasted until Sunday morning.

The fire was declared under control at 3 am on Sunday and was extinguished at 5:30 am.

The BFP identified the injured victims as Patricia Lei Garcia, a 24-year-old woman who sustained a laceration in her right middle finger; Ryan Bernal, a 19-year-old who sustained a first-degree burn on his back; Rock Paul Leonardo, a 19-year-old volunteer who had an abrasion on his left thumb; and Marlo Fidelino Guatno, another volunteer whose left foot was punctured. Jaspearl Tan/DMS