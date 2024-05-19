DILG recommends preventive suspension of Bamban mayor

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) recommended the suspension of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo following investigation in her alleged link to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) operations in her town.

In a statement on Saturday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos explained that "the DILG does not have the power to directly suspend or dismiss local officials."

"Hence, the DILG defers to the Ombudsman regarding any sanctions that may be imposed against Guo, in line with its disciplinary authority over elective officials of local governments under Section 21 of Republic Act No. 6770," he said.

"The DILG recommended to the Ombudsman the issuance of a preventive suspension against Mayor Guo, to prevent any influence on the continuing investigations of our and other agencies," Abalos added.

Guo's preventive suspension was recommended by the DILG to the Office of the Ombudsman after "serious illegal acts" were found during the investigation.

According to Abalos, a 7-man Task Force headed by Benjamin Zabala of the DILG Internal Audit Service was created on April 5, to investigate the allegations concerning Guo’s link to illegal POGO operations.

"The Task Force’s updated report has been submitted on May 17, 2024, to the Office of the Ombudsman for their appropriate action," he said.

"Based on the report, there are troubling findings of serious illegal acts which may have severe legal implications," he added.

Abalos stressed that "the DILG will continue to cooperate with the Ombudsman and other investigative bodies on this important issue, united in our shared mission of protecting our local institutions and furthering public interest."