Pagasa expects rainy season to start late May or early June

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) expects the onset of the rainy season in the coming weeks, a weather specialist said on Wednesday.

In a radio interview, Veronica Torres said the rainy season usually begins at the end of May or early June.

"The frequent rain experienced every afternoon and night time is an indication that we may enter the rainy season in the next coming weeks depending on the assessment of our climatologist," she said.

"We usually declare the rainy season if not in the last part of May, the first part of June," she added.

Torres said despite rain, hot weather will continue to be felt as the countryhas a weak El Nino.

"That is still possible (hot weather) because currently we are still in El Nino. Usually rainfall is much lower if there is El Nino," she said.

Torres said no low pressure area or storm is monitored within or near the Philippine Area of Responsibility but she noted that moderate sea condition is expected in northern and western seabords of Northern Luzon

"We do not have gale warning in any coastal area of the country but we advise those who will sail in the northern and western section of Northern Luzon to be careful due to moderate sea condition," she said.

Torres said scattered rain and thunderstorms may be experienced in eastern part of Northern Luzon, especially the areas of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region and Aurora due to the shearline.

Easterlies will bring cloudy skies and localize thunderstorms in Metro Manila and other areas. Robina Asido/DMS