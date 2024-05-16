Japan envoy visits PCG ahead of note signing to buy more 97-meter ships

Japan's Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya visited the headquarters of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ahead of the note signing for the acquisition of additional 97-meter Japan-made multi-role response vessels (MRRVs).

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said during his visit on Wednesday, Endo also paid a courtesy call on PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

Balilo said Endo assured the PCG of Japan’s support in its capability development, through the acquisition of additional capital ships.

On the other hand, Gavan said the PCG welcomes offers from various countries and noted that Japan has been providing them with the most opportunities.

"We are very grateful for their cooperation to make sure the West Philippine Sea remains peaceful, stable, and prosperous for our respective people,” he said.

Balilo noted that the Philippines and Japan will conduct a note signing for the acquisition of five 97-meter multi-role response vessels (MRRVs) on Friday.

“We expect the arrival of the five 97-meter MRRVs to expand the Coast Guard Fleet around 2027 to 2028,” he said.

The PCG has 10 44-meter and two 97-meter MRRVs from Japan. Balilo said the MRRVs, especially the two 97-meter ships, BRP Teresa Magbanua and BRP Melchora Aquino , are active in conducting maritime security and safety operations in the West Philippine Sea.

He noted that BRP Melchora Aquino has arrived in Port Area after participating in the recently concluded Balikatan Exercise between the United States and Philippine forces. Robina Asido/DMS