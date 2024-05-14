Civilian convoy to give food and fuel to fishermen pushing through despite heavy Chinese presence

The civilian convoy of "Atin ito Coalition" which will give food and fuel to fishermen in Scarborough Shoal will push through despite the expected surge of Chinese vessels allegedly deployed to deter their mission.

The group's mission is to install symbolic markers or buoys bearing the message: "WPS, Atin Ito!" (West Philippine Sea is ours!) within the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

"The reported heavy presence of Chinese marine vessels in Bajo de Masinloc is lamentable, but not surprising. It only underscores the urgency of civilianizing the area in response to China's militarization. China's actions are failing to intimidate Filipinos," Akbayan Party President and Atin Ito co-convenor Rafaela David said in a statement on Monday.

"Instead, they are only uniting and inspiring us to go further in defending our rights. Atin Ito shall press forward with our peaceful voyage undeterred by any intimidation. We will sail with determination, not provocation, to civilianize the region and safeguard our territorial integrity," she added.

David said the mission of the 'Atin Ito Coalition' "to the West Philippine Sea is a legitimate exercise of Filipino citizens' right to movement within our own territory."

"Our mission is peaceful, based on international law and aimed at asserting our sovereign rights," she said.

The civilian convoy which will be participated by around 200 volunteers including fishermen, foreign and local journalists, and other observers is scheduled to sail from May 15 to 17. Robina Asido/DMS