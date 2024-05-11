Ano backs call of Teodoro for DFA to take ''appropriate action'' vs persons in Chinese Embassy

National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano supports the call of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro for the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to take ''appropriate action'' against persons in the Chinese Embassy who claim to have recorded an alleged phone conversation between a Chinese diplomat and a military official.

''Those individuals in the Chinese Embassy responsible for violating Philippine laws and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and those responsible for these malign influence and interference operations must be removed from the country immediately,'' said Ano in a statement.

The call was over a reported agreement between the Chinese Embassy and the Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command on the resupply mission to a grounded military vessel at Ayungin Shoal.

This was the ''new model'' arrangement which was announced by the Chinese Embassy recently.

''The Chinese Embassy's repeated acts of engaging in and dissemination of disinformation, misinformation, and malinformation - now releasing spurious transcripts or recordings of purported conversations between officials of the host country - should not be allowed to pass unsanctioned or without serious penalty,'' added Ano.

''Bypassing official and long established channels and protocols, talking to officials without the requisite authorities or bona fides, then maliciously claiming that alleged discussions should bind the PH government is farcical, foolish, and reckless,'' said Ano.

Ano said: '' the unmistakable objective of the PRC embassy in its indiscriminate releasing of these falsehoods and smears have been, and continues to be, to sow discord, division, and disunity between and among the Filipino people.'' DMS