Partido Federal, Lakas CMD political parties form alliance

The Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats formed the ‘Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas’.

In his speech during the signing ceremony in Makati City, President Ferdinand Marcos said the PFP-Lakas-CMD alliance is a significant moment for Philippine politics and public service as it would propel the country towards the country’s transformation.

Among those present during the activity were former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who heads the Lakas-CMD party,

The President said he was encouraged by the overwhelming support of the Filipino people during the 2022 presidential elections, prompting the creation of the ‘UniTeam’ with Vice President Sara Duterte.

Marcos said he will push for reforming the 'UniTeam' for the 2025 election. DMS