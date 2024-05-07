PNP files murder charges vs suspects in killing of police captain in Maguindanao

The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed murder charges against five suspects, two of which were police officers, involved in the killing of a police captain in a public market in Parang, Maguindanao.

Last week, Captain Rolando Moralde scolded a man who was carrying a gun at a public market. The suspect, later identified as Mohiden Ramalan Untal, exchanged fire as Moralde tried to frisk him. Both were wounded.

More suspects arrived and shot Moralde, causing his death.

In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said: “We filed murder charges against the suspects who were involved in shooting and killing Captain Moralde. Two of them are police who are currently detained in the Magauindanao police station.''

She added that they are still searching for the three other suspects.

Fajardo said the two police officers, who surrendered and turned in their M-16 rifles, were master sergeants and relatives of Moralde.

Fajardo said four other police officers were relieved from their posts for being unable to respond to the shooting incident.

“Based on the initial investigation, there were four cops who were with Captain Moralde prior to the incident and they brought him down to the market so that is the subject of the investigation of the Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of PRO BAR (police regional office Bangsamoro Autonomous Region),” she said.

Fajardo said Moralde’s remains will remain in the PNP mortuary until Wednesday. Jaspearl Tan/DMS