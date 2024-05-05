Two persons hurt in Paranaque fire

Two people were injured in a fire incident in Paranaque City on Saturday afternoon.

Based on the initial report, the fire hit the residential area in Brgy. Moonwalk, Paranaque City around 1:38 am.

The fire that reached 3rd alarm around 2:04 pm was placed under control at 4:19 pm.

According to an officer at the Paranaque Central Fire Station the fire incident is still ongoing as of 6pm.

The wounded victims were identified as Melbert Banate, 42, who sustained 1st to 2nd degree burns on his right foot and Jason Hamo, 26, who suffered laceration. Robina Asido/DMS