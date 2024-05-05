Marcos creates Tupi IT park in South Cotabato as special ecozone to boost PH foreign investments

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has created and designated Tupi Information Technology (IT) Park in Cotabato as a Special Economic Zone.

The move aims to support current government thrust to attract more foreign investors, according to the President.

By issuing Proclamation No. 530 on May 2, the President created and designated Tupi IT Park as a Special Economic Zone upon the recommendation of the board of directors of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Such designation is also pursuant to the powers authorizing the chief executive under Republic Act (RA) No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, as amended by RA No. 8748.

Signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, the President’s issuance covers Lot 1-C-5-A (LRC) Psd-198686 TCT No. 145-2015001381, located along the National Highway, Brgy. Poblacion, Tupi, South Cotabato. Presidential News Desk