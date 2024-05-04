Heat index at 41 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila for second day

The heat index reached 41 degrees Celsius for the second straight day in Metro Manila as less areas fell under the dangerous red areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday.

The 41 degree Celsius was reported at the NAIA in Pasay City while 38 degrees Celsius was registered at Science Garden in Quezon City.

The hottest area in terms of heat index was in Dagupan City, Pangasinan at 48 degrees Celsius. DMS