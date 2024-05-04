Two alleged NPA members killed in clash vs military in Iloilo

Two alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA), including their squad leader , were killed in a clash with government forces in Iloilo on Thursday, a military officer said Friday.

Lt. Col. Israel Galorio, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Visayas Command public information office chief said the encounter between the troops of 61st Infantry Battalion of the Army's 301st Infantry Brigade and around 30 members of Regional Sentro De Gravidad (RSDG) and the remnants of the NPA's dismantled Southern Panay Front (SPF), both under the Komiteng Rehiyon Panay (KR-Panay) occured at the boundary of Brgy. Bucari and Barangay Cawilihan of Leon, Iloilo.

The troops were responding to the reported presence of the NPA members conducting extortion in the area when they encountered the rebels around 7 am.

Galorio identified the neutralized rebels as Nahum Camariosa, alias Rodel, a squad leader of the remnants of the dismantled SPF, and Ricardo Costas alias Junjun, a member of the RSDG.

After the clash the government troops recovered five high-powered firearms which include three M16 rifles; one M14 rifle; and one AK47 assault rifle.

Galorio said one anti-personnel mine, several other war materiel and four backpacks containing personal belongings of the rebels were also recovered at the encounter site.

Lt Gen. Fernando Reyeg, Viscom commander, recognized the successful operation of the ground troops which according to him have contributed significant losses for the NPA.

"We once again achieved another significant gain against the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA), marking yet another crushing blow to the terrorist group," he said. Robina Asido/DMS