Foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yield net outflows in March
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in March recorded net outflows of $236 million resulting from the $1.6 billion gross outflows and $1.4 billion gross inflows for the month.
This is a reversal from the $689 million net inflows recorded in February 2024.
The $1.4 billion registered investments for the month are lower by $140 million (or by 9.1 percent) compared to the $1.5 billion recorded in February.
During the month, 56.7 percent of registered investments were in PSE-listed securities ($798 million) [most of which were investments made in: banks, holding firms, property, transportation services; and food, beverage and tobacco].
The remaining 43.3 percent were in in Peso government securities ($610 million). Investments for the month mostly came from the United Kingdom, Singapore, United States (US), Switzerland, and Luxembourg with combined share to total at 83.6 percent.
The $1.6 billion gross outflows for the month were higher by $785 million (or by 91.4 percent) compared to the gross outflows recorded for February ($859 million).
The US remains to be the top destination of outflows, receiving $887 million (or 53.9 percent) of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in March are higher than the $1.3 billion recorded in March 2023 (or by $152 million or 12.1 percent), while gross outflows increased by $318 million (or by 24 percent) vis-a-vis the gross outflows posted in March 2023 ($1.3 billion).
The $236 million net outflows in March are larger compared to the net outflows recorded for the same period a year ago ($70 million).
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to March 31, 2024) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $377 million, a turnaround compared to the $328 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to March 31, 2023). BSP