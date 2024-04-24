Marcos aids farmers, fisherfolk in El Nino-hit Occidental Mindoro

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended financial assistance and other services to farmers and fishermen of Occidental Mindoro who were affected by the ongoing El Nino phenomenon in the Philippines, assuring them of the whole-of-government approach amid these trying times.

“Ito po ay aming ginawa at kung titingnan po ninyo ay dinaanan po rin natin yung Kadiwa doon sa kabila at makita po ninyo, ito po ang aming ginagawa upang tumulong at ang tinatawag namin dito i the whole-of-government approach. Ibig sabihin lahat ng pamahalaan, lahat ng iba’t ibang departamento ng pamahalaan ay sabay-sabay na tumutulong,” Marcos said in his speech.

The President made the remarks during the distribution of financial assistance and other services in Barangay San Roque, San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Marcos said that he brought with him the presidential delegation, headed by the cabinet secretaries whom he ordered to closely coordinate with the local government units (LGUs) for the smoothness distribution of assistance.

“Kaya po kami nandito upang bigyan ng tulong ang lahat ng nangangailangan dito sa gitna ng nararanasan natin na El Nino. Asahan po ninyo na ang pamahalaan po ay?ang National government kasama ang ating mga legislator, kasama po ating mga Cabinet Secretary, kasama po ang ating local government, pinagkakaisa nating lahat ‘yan upang gawin lahat ng kailangan gawin, lahat ng kaya naming gawin upang tumulong sa mga tinamaan nitong El Nino at sa iba’t ibang pang problema,” President Marcos said.

“Kaya po, asahan po ninyo na kaming lahat na sabay-sabay gumagalaw para tiyakin na kahit papano, kahit na tayo’y naghihirap dahil sa pagbago ng, panahon at nararamdaman natin ‘yung climate change na tinatawag ay asahan po ninyo nandito po kami upang gawin ang lahat ng kayang gawin ng pamahalaan, kasama ang local government, kasama ang inyong congressman, kasama lahat para tumulong sa taumbayan. Ayan po ang aming serbisyo po sa inyo,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) extended various aids to affected farmers through its Rice Farmers Financial Assistance including the P3,000 worth of fuel assistance each for nearly 400 beneficiaries; P5.1 million to 193 farmers under the El Nino Indemnification Fund, and P77.5 million Survival and Recovery Aid loans.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) provided P7.38 million worth of operations and maintenance subsidy to irrigators’ group; certificate of condonation and exemption worth P18.48 million to one group; and 24 units of solar pump irrigation projects worth P50 million to three other groups.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extended P5,000 each to 10,000 beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS); and P15,000 each to 13 beneficiaries under the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also provided P12.9 million worth of wages for work to 2,953 beneficiaries under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD); government internship program worth P4.5 million to 94 beneficiaries.

The DOLE also installed fish aggregating devices worth P994,480 under the DOLE Integrated Livelihood Program (DILP) for 58 beneficiaries.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) offered “One Town, One Product Brand Development Package” worth P50,000 to five beneficiaries. Presidential News Desk