Fires raze PGH, commercial area in Paco

Two fires broke out which razed parts of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) and a commercial building in Paco late Saturday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)

According to a radio report that cited the BFP Manila, the fire at Paco Market started at 8 pm and spread quickly because it was made of light materials.

The fire was declared out by 1:26 am on Sunday.

The BFP said that the fire incurred over P15 million worth of damages.

Meanwhile, the fire at the PGH began at 11 pm and was extinguished at 11:36.

More than 100 patients from the hospital were evacuated. Jaspearl Tan/DMS