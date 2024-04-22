Labor, trade among topics to be discussed between Marcos and Qatar Amir

Labor topics and trade and investments will be among the matters to be discussed by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani during their meeting when they meet in Malacanang Monday.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said both leaders will also discuss "regional issues."

The Qatari Amir, who made his last visit in 2012, will be in Manila from April 21 to 22 for a state visit.

Qatar is one of the top destinations for overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

Based on its latest preliminary data, the Department of Migrant Workers said it was able to send 22,548 OFWs to Qatar last February.

The Philippine embassy in Qatar said there are over 270,000 Filipinos working there. DMS