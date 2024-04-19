PH, NZ agree to elevate relations to Comprehensive Partnership by 2026 to boost security, economic ties

The Philippines and New Zealand agreed on Thursday to elevate their bilateral relationship to Comprehensive Partnership by 2026 to deliver real benefits and advance the two nations’ shared security and economic interests.

“The leaders acknowledged their mutual desire to strengthen the relationship between the Philippines and New Zealand and to lift the relationship in ways that deliver real benefits and advance our shared security and economic interests,” read the joint statement for the official visit of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

Marcos and Luxon directed their foreign ministers and relevant officials to put in place a roadmap to guide the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership, including the elevation of the Foreign Ministry Consultations to the Vice-Ministerial level and the creation of new mechanisms including a Joint Economic Commission and a Maritime Dialogue.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of more visa facilitation between the Philippines and New Zealand.

The expected visit by New Zealand’s Foreign Minister to the Philippines later this year would be an opportunity to improve discussions on the Comprehensive Partnership, according to the joint statement.

The Philippines-New Zealand formal diplomatic relations span 57 years since their establishment on July 6, 1966. Presidential News Desk