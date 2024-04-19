Philippine move to boost alliance with US, Japan a "sovereign choice": DFA

The Philippines move to strengthen its alliance with the United States and Japan is a "sovereign choice" that is in accordance with the national interest of the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is the sovereign choice and decision of the Philippines to strengthen our alliance with the United States and our strategic partnership with Japan, in accordance with our national interests and in line with our independent foreign policy," the DFA said following China's criticism over the trilateral summit between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington last week.

"Our actions are in line with international law and complement our commitments in other regional and multilateral forums," the DFA added

The DFA stressed that "the source of tension in our region is well known to all."

"China should reflect upon its own actions in the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea. It is China's excessive maritime claims and aggressive behavior, including its militarization of reclaimed features, that are undermining regional peace and stability and raising tensions," it stated.

"Unwarranted references to the Cold War sensationalize the situation and misrepresent the peaceful purpose of the trilateral cooperation. Nevertheless, those who wish to invoke the lessons of the past should also recall the need for adherence to the rule of law and how peace and stability has been maintained in our region through observance and respect for international law," it added.

The DFA noted that "the historic trilateral summit held on April 11, 2024 "provided the Philippines, Japan and the United States the opportunity to build upon their robust bilateral relations, expand their economic cooperation in support of the Philippines' development goals, and reaffirm their proud and resolute commitment to their shared fundamental values of freedom, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law."

It also mentioned that "the trilateral cooperation is a partnership and a cooperative framework for the promotion of peace, stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. It is an admirable aspiration that should not be considered a threat by any peace-loving country."

"The trilateral initiative is another platform to further promote regional peace and security, it is only reasonable and responsible that the participants discuss regional security issues of mutual concern, challenges to the rule of law, and the peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes," said DFA.

"In the case of the South China Sea, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the final and legally-binding 2016 Arbitral Award provide a definitive lawful basis for the determination of the sovereign rights and jurisdiction within the Philippines' maritime entitlements," it added. Robina Asido/DMS