Philippines can invoke MDT with US if Filipino serviceman dies against foreign aggressor

By Robina Asido

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that the Philippines can invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the United States if a Filipino serviceman died during an attack by a foreign aggressor.

Marcos said this was explained by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III when he was in Washington for the trilateral summit last week.

"I think Secretary Austin explained it very well. If any Filipino service man is killed by an attack from any foreign power, then that is time to invoke the mutual defense treaty. I was I actually, when I, when I spoke to him in Washington. I thanked him for making it very, very clear to everyone," he said.

"He was asked the same question that we are all asked, When do you invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty? When does it kick into action? And he said that, if a Filipino service man is killed because of an attack or an aggressive action by another foreign power," he added.

Marcos explained that it doesn't matter whether white or grey ship is attacked by foreign aggressor as long as there is a fatality the MDT can be invoked.

"As long as they have actually caused casualties and have killed the servicemen then that is that, whether whatever their designation is, whether they're merchant marine or Coast Guard or actual grey vessels or Navy vessels, it does not matter. That is an attack on the Philippines by a foreign power," he said.

It can be recalled that some soldiers were injured after the Chinese Coast Guard fired water cannons against the Philippine vessels during the previous rotation and resupply mission for the troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. DMS