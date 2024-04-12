Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro hit by magnitude 5.1 quake

The provinces of Eastern Samar and Davao de Oro were hit by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday.

The first quake was recorded at 53 kilometers southeast of Dolores, Eastern Samar around 12:20 am.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, had a depth of 23 kilometers

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded instrumental Intensity Three in Can-Avid in Eastern Samar and Dulag, Leyte; Intensity Two in Alangalang, Abuyog and Hilangos in Leyte and Intensity One in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Carigara, Mahaplag, and Albuera in Leyte; Villareal in Samar; and in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Another quake was also recorded one kilometer southeast of New Bataan in Davao de Oro around 11:33 am.

The second quake, also tectonic in origin, had a depth of 8 kilometers.

Intensity Five was reportedly felt in Pantukan, Mabini, and Maco, Davao de Oro and Intensity Four in Tagum City, Davao de Oro and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity Five was also recorded in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro and Intensity One in Digos City, Davao City, Matanao, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; and Malungon, Sarangani.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the two earthquakes.Robina Asido/DMS