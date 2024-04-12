「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
35度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,675
$100=P5625

4月12日のまにら新聞から

Eastern Samar, Davao de Oro hit by magnitude 5.1 quake

［ 193 words｜2024.4.12｜英字 (English) ］

The provinces of Eastern Samar and Davao de Oro were hit by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake on Thursday.

The first quake was recorded at 53 kilometers southeast of Dolores, Eastern Samar around 12:20 am.

The tremor, tectonic in origin, had a depth of 23 kilometers

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded instrumental Intensity Three in Can-Avid in Eastern Samar and Dulag, Leyte; Intensity Two in Alangalang, Abuyog and Hilangos in Leyte and Intensity One in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar; Leyte, Carigara, Mahaplag, and Albuera in Leyte; Villareal in Samar; and in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Another quake was also recorded one kilometer southeast of New Bataan in Davao de Oro around 11:33 am.

The second quake, also tectonic in origin, had a depth of 8 kilometers.

Intensity Five was reportedly felt in Pantukan, Mabini, and Maco, Davao de Oro and Intensity Four in Tagum City, Davao de Oro and Bislig City in Surigao del Sur.

Instrumental Intensity Five was also recorded in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro and Intensity One in Digos City, Davao City, Matanao, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; and Malungon, Sarangani.

Phivolcs said no damage is expected from the two earthquakes.Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年4月12日 次の記事2024年4月12日
トップページ求人情報を表示しない、ここまで-->

カレンダーからニュース検索

= 2024年04月 =
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30
先月 <<>> 翌月

天気

4月11日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時45分 最高気温 34.7（午後１時）
日の入り 午後６時10分 最低気温 24.3（午前４時30分）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ56.500（0.009高）
￥153.17（1.33円安）
１万円 Ｐ3,675
＄100 Ｐ5625

株価

比証券取引所株価指数
＝ 6,677.65（同63.42▼）
日経平均株価
＝ 39,442.63（同139.18▼）

きょうの地元紙トップニュース

  • 首都圏自治体が午前７時～午後４時勤務に（スター）
  • 比米日３カ国が経済・防衛関係強化を検討（マニラブレティン）
RSS rss