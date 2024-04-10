「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P3,690
$100=P5,615

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Teodoro to Filipino Muslims on Eid al-Fitr: Exchange forgiveness and understanding

［ 206 words｜2024.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. calls on Filipino Muslims to "exchange forgiveness and understanding" as the world observes Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan on Wednesday.

In his message, Teodoro said the "Department of National Defense is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they break the fast of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"May the Almighty Allah accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy. As we enjoy this precious time we spend with those who are dear to us, may we also exchange forgiveness and understanding, beyond the gifts that we give our loved ones and friends," he said.

"Let us also offer a prayer for our brothers and sisters who are celebrating Eid on duty, that they may be kept safe, together with their families at home," he added.

Teodoro also reminded the Filipino Muslims "to give Zakat charitably to those who need it most" as he quoted a saying in Quran to, "Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the (substance) that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity - for them is a great reward." Robina Asido/DMS

前の記事2024年4月10日 次の記事2024年4月10日
トップページ求人情報を表示しない、ここまで-->

カレンダーからニュース検索

= 2024年04月 =
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30
先月 <<>> 翌月

天気

4月9日のマニラ
日の出 午前５時46分 最高気温 34.6（午後２時）
日の入り 午後６時９分 最低気温 22.6（午前４時40分）

為替

1万円両替レートの動き
マニラ市の市中両替商調べ
＄１ Ｐ取引なし（-）
￥151.83（0.04高）
１万円 Ｐ3,690
＄100 Ｐ5,615

株価

比証券取引所は休業
日経平均株価
＝ 39,773.13
（前日比426.09△）

きょうの地元紙トップニュース

  • 今度は税関がハッキングの被害に（インクワイアラー）
  • 司法相「キボロイ師には出頭に条件を付ける権利ない」（スター）
RSS rss