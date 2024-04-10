Teodoro to Filipino Muslims on Eid al-Fitr: Exchange forgiveness and understanding

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. calls on Filipino Muslims to "exchange forgiveness and understanding" as the world observes Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan on Wednesday.

In his message, Teodoro said the "Department of National Defense is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters as they break the fast of Ramadan and celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

"May the Almighty Allah accept the deeds of worship offered to Him on this day of joy. As we enjoy this precious time we spend with those who are dear to us, may we also exchange forgiveness and understanding, beyond the gifts that we give our loved ones and friends," he said.

"Let us also offer a prayer for our brothers and sisters who are celebrating Eid on duty, that they may be kept safe, together with their families at home," he added.

Teodoro also reminded the Filipino Muslims "to give Zakat charitably to those who need it most" as he quoted a saying in Quran to, "Believe in Allah and his messenger, and give charity out of the (substance) that Allah has made you heirs of. For those of you who believe and give charity - for them is a great reward." Robina Asido/DMS