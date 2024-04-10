「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

4月10日のまにら新聞から

Teodoro calls Filipinos to unite as he honored Filipino veterans on the Day of Valor

［ 265 words｜2024.4.10｜英字 (English) ］

As the nation commemorates the Day of Valor, Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. hopes that the gallantry of the Filipino veterans will inspire everyone to unite in addressing the present challenges which includes the Chinese aggression in the West Philippines Sea.

In his message, Teodoro honors the gallantry and sacrifice of the Filipino veterans who fought to attain freedom and peace in the country.

"I hope their bravery will serve as an inspiration for the people to unite and to address the present challenges for the peaceful, stable and prosperous new Philippines (Bagong Pilipinas)," he said.

In his message, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. called on the public to "not only reflect on the sacrifices of the past but also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of democracy, peace, and freedom for which our forefathers fought so valiantly".

"Let us honor their legacy by standing united in the face of challenges and working tirelessly towards a brighter future for our beloved country," he said.

"May the spirit of courage and heroism that defines Araw ng Kagitingan continue to guide and inspire us as we strive to build a nation worthy of the sacrifices of our brave heroes," he added.

Brawner said the military remembers "with profound gratitude the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers who gallantly defended our nation's honor in the face of adversity in past wars and armed conflicts."

"Their selflessness and commitment to duty serve as an enduring inspiration to all Filipinos, reminding us of the true meaning of valor and patriotism," he added. Robina Asido/DMS

