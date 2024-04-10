Trilateral summit to boost cooperation between Japan, US and the Philippines

The trilateral summit between Japan, the United States, and the Philippines on Thursday in Washington will advance the shared priorities and boost cooperation among the three countries, a US Embassy official said.

In a speech delivered during the 82nd celebration of the Day of Valor, US Embassy Charge D'Affaires Robert Ewing said the three allies are finding ways to enhance their trilateral cooperation several years after being “once enemies” during World War II.

“I am inspired that today, 79 years after the liberation, we see the extraordinary cooperation that once enemies are now undertaking for our common good. The United States, the Philippines, and Japan are working together today on advancing our shared priorities,” Ewing said.

“We are finding more areas to develop our trilateral cooperation. Last year, the Philippines, the US, and the Japanese Coast Guards carried out their first trilateral joint exercises. Weeks later, the National Security advisors of all three nations met together to discuss matters of mutual concern and areas for cooperation. And a few months later, the US Secretary of State, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs met to continue that conversation,” he added.

Ewing said that US President Joe Biden will be hosting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House for their first trilateral summit.

“They will advance a partnership based on deep historical ties, robust economic relationships, a resolute commitment to shared democratic values, and a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Ewing said the US is recommitting itself in the “quest for peace” and is standing with the Philippines as friends, partners and allies.

He concluded by thanking Filipino war veterans for their “enduring alliance” with American service members and for “standing shoulder-to-shoulder” with them in the name of freedom. Jaspearl Tan/DMS